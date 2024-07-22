‘Bhima Pulse’ set for brand boost with own processing units in Kalaburagi

A year after the launch of ‘Bhima Pulse’ brand of tur dal, the Karnataka State Pulses Development Board is now working on expanding its operations with its own processing units.
This also involves direct purchase of tur dal from farmers. The department has set a target of selling 900 metric tonnes (MT) of tur dal at competitive prices in the wholesale market across the country this year.
The move will save farmers from price fluctuations. The board’s own infrastructure is on the verge of completion at Kotnur (D) village near here.
Last year, the Board sold only 18 tonnes of tur dal under the brand.
It is a first-of-its kind government-branded GI (geographical indication)-tagged agricultural product in the state.
Tur dal prices have reached Rs 180-200 per kg in the retail market due to loss of crops following drought, floods and wilt disease. The prices were around Rs 110 just two years ago.
Farmers too suffered losses. It is estimated that 70% of tur crop was destroyed by natural calamities in the last two years.
The Board had released 1-kg packets in two grades (Rs 230 and Rs 255 per kg). It now plans to sell 2-kg, 5-kg and 30-kg packets also.
The idea is to popularise the Kalaburagi brand, which is rich in calcium and potassium, gives unique taste and has high nutritional value. The district is known as ‘tur bowl of Karnataka’.
“The prices of branded tur dal being sold by private companies vary from Rs 260-280 per kg at present, including GST and packaging costs. We can sell ‘Bhima Pulse’ at Rs 200 per kg after the start of our own processing unit, apart from offering good rates to farmers,” agriculture department assistant director Kavita Yaragal said.
Tur dal cultivation has increased from around
two lakh hectares to over six lakh hectares in the last decade and a half.
Agriculture department joint director Samad Patel said he had set a target of sowing tur dal in 6 lakh hectares out of a total of 8.69 lakh hectares under cultivation in Kalaburagi district this year. He also
estimated a 5.5 lakh-MT produce.
“Farmers prefer to sell the produce to millers as they make instant payment. We will take similar steps to buy the crop on a large scale through farmer producer organisations at their doorsteps as we will process at least one MT of tur per hour after our unit starts functioning. This will help us offer better rates to farmers and consumers,” Tur Development Board managing director Antony Maria Emmanuel said.
“Sale of our produce directly to the board will help us avoid the middlemen, who take hefty commission. The purchase at our doorsteps will save us the transportation costs,” said tur grower Latif Patel from Boganahalli in Afzalpur taluk.