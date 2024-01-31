'Bhu Suraksha' launch in 31 taluks this week: Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

Hubballi: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday stated that 'Bhu Suraksha' programme to digitise all documents at the record rooms of the tahsildar's office, survey office, and sub-registrar's office would be launched in one taluk in each district this week itself.

"We are implementing this in the first phase in one taluk each in all 31 districts, while computers and scanners required are also provided. Three months of time has been given to digitise the records. Those documents would be made accessible for people online," he said.

Stating that digitisation of records would prevent the possibility of theft, missing or manipulation of documents, Gowda said, it would protect the documents permanently, while people can access them online, instead of visiting offices.

Recruitment

Admitting that there is huge pendency of land survey works, Krishna Byre Gowda stated that 750 recently-recruited licenced surveyors would be posted to all taluks based on pendency.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given the nod to recruit 357 government surveyors and assistant directors of land records, and applications through the KPSC for the same would be called this month. Modern survey equipment will be given to the department, while steps will also be taken to fill up 592 vacant posts, he added.