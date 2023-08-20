Karnataka govt school teacher booked for marrying minor girl

A 34-year old teacher of government primary school has married a minor girl in a village of Bhalki taluk. The wedding took place on August 5.
Child development planning officer of the Women and Child Welfare Department has lodged a complaint against the teacher at Mehakar police station under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.
Police sub-inspector Shivakumar Balathe said that the inquiry was in progress and legal action would be taken against the teacher if he is found guilty. Block education officer Majahar Hussain said the incident has been brought to the notice of DDPI to initiate action against the teacher.
HM's negligence
“There is negligence on part of the head master as he did not file the complaint soon after the incident came to his notice. I will also recommend action against the headmaster for negligence. We have taken necessary steps though the incident was reported late”, he said. However, the teacher claimed before the inquiry team that he has not married the minor girl and just performed a ritual along with her to ward off
evil.