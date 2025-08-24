Bidar youth arrested for Rs 9.25 cr GST evasion using fake bills

<p>Kalaburagi: The Commercial Taxes (Enforcement) officers of the Kalaburagi East Zone have unearthed a Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud amounting to Rs 9.25 crore orchestrated by a Hyderabad-based Bidar youth.</p>.<p>The sleuths have arrested the suspect, Rahul Kulkarni, from Hyderabad.</p>.<p>Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Yasmin Walikar told reporters here that Rahul had registered for GST in October 2020 and this was cancelled due to suspicious transactions. Later, he continued transactions in the name of his mother Manjula, brother Venkatesh and friend Preetam by obtaining their Aadhaar cards and registering for GST.</p>.<p>Rahul has admitted that he had issued fake bills after the officials conducted an investigation on the bills submitted by the contractors.</p>.New industrial projects in Karnataka created 1.5 lakh jobs in five years.<p>They have recovered Rs 4 crore tax along with the fine.</p>.<p>"Rahul was getting 3 to 4% commission from contractors by issuing fake bills. He used to help contractors to get fake investment tax claims by issuing fake bills without providing any goods or services. A team comprising Bidar Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Enforcement) Parvatha Gowda, Commercial Taxes officer Ashok Shembelli and other officials from Kalaburagi, arrested the accused who was hiding in Hyderabad," Walikar explained.</p>.<p>The joint commissioner said summons were issued to Rahul's mother, brother and a friend, and they will also be arrested soon.</p>