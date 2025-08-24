<p>The Pentagon plans to deploy the US military to Chicago as President Donald Trump seeks to crack down on crime, homelessness and undocumented immigration, the <em>Washington Post</em> reported on Saturday, citing officials familiar with the matter.</p>.Pentagon restricts Ukraine's use of US missiles against Russia: Report.<p>The planning, in the works for weeks, involves several options, including mobilizing at least a few thousand members of the National Guard as soon as September, the Post reported. </p>