Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Bifurcation has put fin burden on parent varsities: Karnataka minister MC Sudhakar

Taking part in the debate, Sudhakar said UoM was in need of Rs 150 crore and KUD needed Rs 140 crore to settle retirement benefits of staff, including pensions.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 02:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 02:19 IST
EducationKarnataka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us