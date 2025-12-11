Bifurcation has put fin burden on parent varsities: Karnataka minister MC Sudhakar

<p>Belagavi: Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar on Wednesday informed the Legislative Council that the bifurcation of universities had caused a financial burden on parent universities. </p>.<p>As per details shared by the minister, some of the oldest universities, including the University of Mysore (UoM) and Karnataka University Dharwad (KUD) were struggling to pay retirement benefits to staff.</p>.<p>The minister was replying to the issue raised by BJP member Talwar Sabanna during Zero Hour. </p>.<p>Taking part in the debate, Sudhakar said UoM was in need of Rs 150 crore and KUD needed Rs 140 crore to settle retirement benefits of staff, including pensions.</p>.Issues with electric buses damaging BMTC’s image, says Minister Ramalinga Reddy.<p>“After bifurcation, a number of affiliated colleges were divided between the two universities. But assets and liabilities were not distributed scientifically,” Sudhakar opined.</p>.<p>According to the minister, bifurcation of universities has affected parent universities more, as the responsibility of paying pensions of teaching and non-teaching staff remained with the parent university.</p>.<p>“Even revenue generation has declined for parent universities as the number of affiliated colleges has reduced after bifurcation,” he added.</p>.<p>However, Sudhakar said that the Cabinet sub-committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, which was constituted to study the finances of state-run universities, would soon submit its final report.</p>.<p>“We have discussed the financial status of public universities in the Cabinet sub-committee. We have even found a solution for various issues the universities are facing and soon the final report will be submitted,” the minister assured.</p>.<p>Sabanna shared details regarding Gulbarga University and said, “Of the 206 teaching staff, only 34 are working. At least 16 departments have no faculty members at all and 283 non-teaching posts are vacant”. </p>.<p>A few universities, including UoM, recently approached the government seeking financial assistance to settle the retirement benefits of staff. </p>