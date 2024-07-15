'Big setback for corrupt Congress': BJP on SC's dismissal of D K Shivakumar's plea against CBI FIR

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday said the Supreme Court's dismissal of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's plea challenging a CBI FIR against him in a corruption case was a big setback to the Congress.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleged that Shivakumar amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income between 2013 and 2018. He was a minister in the previous Congress government during this period.

Reacting to the top court's decision, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "A big setback for the corrupt Congress. INC means I need corruption, not Indian national Congress."

He accused the Congress and other members of the opposition INDIA bloc, including the RJD and the AAP, of levelling baseless allegations against the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and other probe agencies and said that they should stop playing the "victim card".