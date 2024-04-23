Bird flu outbreak: Surveillance strengthened on Karnataka-Kerala border check posts

Mangaluru: The district administration and department of animal husbandry and veterinary services has tightened surveillance at all three check posts on Karnataka-Kerala border in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district after reports of bird flu outbreak in Alappuzha district in the neighbouring Kerala state.

Surveillance has been strengthened at check posts at Jalsur in Sullia, Saradka in Bantwal and Talapady in Ullal, said Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Deputy Director Dr Arun Kumar Shetty told DH.

He said that poultry chicken from Dakshina Kannada is transported to Kerala.

“Our market is in Kerala. Poultry chickens are not transported from Kerala to Dakshina Kannada. The vehicles transporting poultry and its products from the district to Kerala are sanitised at the border check post on their return from Kerala."