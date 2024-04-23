Bird flu outbreak: Surveillance strengthened on Karnataka-Kerala border check posts

Mangaluru: The district administration and department of animal husbandry and veterinary services has tightened surveillance at all three check posts on Karnataka-Kerala border in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district after reports of bird flu outbreak in Alappuzha district in the neighbouring Kerala state.
Surveillance has been strengthened at check posts at Jalsur in Sullia, Saradka in Bantwal and Talapady in Ullal, said Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Deputy Director Dr Arun Kumar Shetty told DH.
He said that poultry chicken from Dakshina Kannada is transported to Kerala.
“Our market is in Kerala. Poultry chickens are not transported from Kerala to Dakshina Kannada. The vehicles transporting poultry and its products from the district to Kerala are sanitised at the border check post on their return from Kerala."
“We have also asked poultry farm owners not to allow outsiders to the farm. Even vehicles from outside should be sanitised before entering the poultry farms, to avoid any infections. Normally, bird flu spreads from migratory birds. As it's summer, the chances of spread of bird flu from migratory birds are less,” he said.
Farmers have been asked to bring to the notice of the Animal husbandry department the unnatural death of birds and chickens.
“Through veterinarians awareness is created among the farmers on the spread of bird flu. The bird flu from birds will spread to those labourers working in poultry farms and meat processing industries and they should be cautious," he said.
Vigilant on ‘Glanders’ infections
Shetty further added that the department is vigilant on Glanders infection in horses that were traced elsewhere in Karnataka. DK district has only 18 horses. “We have asked the horse owners not to get any new horse from outside the district for the time being,” he said.
(Published 23 April 2024, 07:59 IST)