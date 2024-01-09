BJP complains to Karnataka Governor Gehlot against govt's 'apathy towards farmers'

Speaking to reporters after meeting the governor, Ashoka claimed that about 600 to 700 farmers had died by suicide but the State's Congress government had allegedly turned a blind eye towards the issue.

"A large number of farmers from North Karnataka are migrating in search of jobs because even after five months of drought, the government has not offered them any relief," Ashoka claimed.

The BJP leader targeted the Congress government saying its leaders blames the BJP-led Centre for the problems of the state. He said the party would launch an agitation in the coming days if the "indifferent attitude" of the government towards farmers continues.

Karnataka is facing a severe drought this year, with 221 out of 236 taluks being declared drought hit by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state.