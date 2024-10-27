BJP forms panel to meet Vijayapura farmers affected by Waqf board notice

<p>Bengaluru: The BJP has constituted a five-member team to study and listen to the plight of farmers who were allegedly served notice by the Karnataka Board of Waqfs to vacate its land at a village in Vijayapura district.</p>.<p>The team comprises, MP Govind Karjol, MLAs Harish Poonja and Mahesh Tenginkai, former MLC Arun Shahapur and BJP Kisan Morcha state general secretary Kalmarudappa.</p>.Parliamentary committee meeting on Waqf Amendment Bill sees another clash.<p>The team, however, did not have the Vijayapura BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.</p>.<p>According to a statement issued by BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, the team will meet the affected farmers on October 29.</p>.<p>Villagers of Honavad were agitated when they got notice that all of their land belonged to Waqf board. They staged a demonstration at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Vijayapura on Saturday.</p>