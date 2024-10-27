Home
BJP forms panel to meet Vijayapura farmers affected by Waqf board notice

The team comprises, MP Govind Karjol, MLAs Harish Poonja and Mahesh Tenginkai, former MLC Arun Shahapur and BJP Kisan Morcha state general secretary Kalmarudappa.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 15:31 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 15:31 IST
