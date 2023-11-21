BJP hits pause button on hardline Hindutva?

Another source close to Yediyurappa said other surveys showed that sidelining senior leaders like Yediyurappa had also cost the party dearly. “The booth-level survey clearly indicated that Yediyurappa is the only leader who still appeals to the masses cutting across regions. This explains why the central leadership, which did not yield to leaders like Vasundhara Raje in Rajasthan and Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh, had to compromise with Yediyurappa by appointing his son Vijayendra as the state president,” the source explained.