BJP-JD(S) 'Mysuru Chalo' march demanding CM's resignation continues on day 7

Kick started on August 3 at Kengeri near Bengaluru, the march on its first day had covered a distance of 16 km to reach Bidadi, 22 km on day two to reach Kengal, 20 km on day three to reach Nidaghatta, 20 km to reach Mandya city on day four, 16 km on day five to Tubinakere, and 17 km on day six to reach Srirangapatna.