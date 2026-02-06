BJP leaders are resorting to advertisements to mislead the public: G Parameshwara

<p>Chikkamagaluru: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said, “The whole world knows the level of respect the BJP has for Mahatma Gandhi.”</p><p>He was in the city to attend a private programme and said, “They are now releasing advertisements in Gandhi’s name and trying to speak about Gandhi afresh. If they truly had such respect, why did they remove Gandhi’s name from the employment guarantee scheme? Was there any dispute over Gandhi’s name, or did anyone protest against it?”</p><p>He alleged that the name was removed because Gandhi’s name was associated with the Congress. The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) is known as the world’s largest employment generation programme. </p>.'He is our high command': D K Shivakumar responds to Yathindra's remark on Chief Minister's post.<p>It has been recognised by several international organisations, including the World Bank. Unable to tolerate such achievements, BJP leaders are resorting to advertisements to mislead the public, he criticised.</p><p>He said it has been decided to use ballot papers in the zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat elections. He added that ballot papers would most likely be used for the elections to corporations coming under Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) as well.</p><p>As soon as G Parameshwara arrived in the city, Congress workers raised slogans calling him the “next Chief Minister Parameshwara.” They shouted that if Siddaramaiah is replaced as Chief Minister, the post should go to Parameshwara."</p>