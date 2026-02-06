Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

BJP leaders are resorting to advertisements to mislead the public: G Parameshwara

As soon as G Parameshwara arrived in the city, Congress workers raised slogans calling him the “next Chief Minister Parameshwara.”
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 12:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 12:57 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnataka PoliticsG Parameshwara

Follow us on :

Follow Us