BJP legislature party meeting likely today

Belagavi: Amid simmering discontent in the party, the BJP is planning to convene its legislature party meeting on Monday.
Party state president B Y Vijayendra left for Delhi on Friday and speculation is rife that his meeting with senior leaders may pave way for the appointment of the leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council and other key posts.
The names of Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Raghunath Rao Malkapure, N Ravi Kumar, Shashil Namoshi, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and Sunil Vallyapure (SC) are doing the rounds for the LoP post in the Council.
“The legislature party meeting is likely to discuss strategies to counter the ruling party over the next five days on important issues like Mandya female foeticide, withdrawal of consensus given to CBI to probe into assets of deputy CM D K Shivakumar and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s statement on Speaker’s chair in Telangana recently,” sources said.