A rollercoaster of bonds

The years took their toll, and soon enough, memories of our college began to fade from our collective memories, overshadowed by our busy work lives. Meanwhile, he had moved and settled down in Bengaluru, where I too lived. But we rarely talked to each other, and all these years, I hardly took the time out to even ring him. “Aren’t we in the same city? We can always meet tomorrow,” was my constant refrain. Importantly, what was there to converse about? The pizazz of our college days hardly seemed meaningful decades later. (The one time I visited him, I discovered he was an excellent cook and could stir up some tasty mutton curry even as he puffed away at his cigarette, a glass filled with his favourite drink within hands reach!)