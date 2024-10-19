BJP MLA Doddanagouda Patil backs Satish Jarkiholi for CM post

<p>Kalaburagi: Opposition Chief Whip Doddanagouda Patil made a startling remark that Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi should become chief minister of the state. </p>.<p>Addressing Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti programme in Kushtagi on Thursday, he said that the people belonging to the most backward communities should rise to the CM’s post. “Jarkiholi is mature and influential leader in the state and possesses all qualities to become chief minister,” he said. </p>.Hubballi murder: Rs 5L relief for deceased’s family.<p>Koppal district Mahila Congress president Malathi Naik also backed Jarkiholi for the CM post.</p>