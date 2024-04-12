BJP MLA Shivaram Hebbar’s son joins Congress

Disgruntled BJP MLA from Yellapur Shivaram Hebbar’s son Vivek Hebbar, along with his supporters including several GP members and presidents, jumped the ship to the Congress at a party meeting at Banavasi on Thursday.

KPCC vice president Ivan D’Souza and DCC president Sainath Gaonkar welcomed Vivek Hebbar and his supporters to the party by giving them the party flag.

“We felt suffocated in the BJP. Hence, we all returned to our mother party Congress. We will work for the party and strengthen it in the district. Many supporters of the MLA will join the Congress in phases in the next few days,” Vivek Hebbar told reporters.