Rahul Gandhi's 2018 defamation case hearing for comments against Amit Shah postponed to May 14

Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh: Hearing in a 2018 defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged objectionable remark targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah will now be held on May 14 as no judge was assigned to the MP-MLA court.

According to Gandhi's counsel Kashi Prasad Shukla, the hearing was scheduled for Thursday but could not be held as a judge was yet to be assigned to the court.

The MP-MLA court fixed May 14 as the next date of hearing in the matter, he added.