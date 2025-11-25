<p>New Delhi: The BJP on Monday questioned the authority of Mallikarjun Kharge as Congress president after the latter said the party’s “high command” would decide on the issue of the change of leadership in Karnataka. </p>.<p> “Kharge ji is the party president, but who is this high command? This shows there is dynastic politics,” BJP Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya told reporters here. </p>.<p>Siroya said he hopes the Congress finds a solution to the issue soon in the interest of both the party and the State.</p>.<p> “I hope they find a solution soon, as it is not good for both Congress and the State. Given the current conduct of the Congress, it is clear that it will be in a much worse state in the coming elections. I don’t know what is happening within their party, but it is certainly affecting the state of Karnataka,” Siroya said. </p>.Suspense lingers as Siddaramaiah, \nD K Shivakumar keep fingers crossed.<p>A day after his more than an hour-long meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the AICC chief told reporters outside his residence: <br />“I have nothing to say about the developments. You (the media) are wasting your time. Whatever it is, the high command will do it. There is no need for you to worry more about it.” </p>.<p>Reacting to this, the BJP in a post on X on Monday asked if Kharge has forgotten that he is the AICC president.</p>