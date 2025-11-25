Menu
BJP mocks Kharge for his ‘high command’ statement

“Kharge ji is the party president, but who is this high command? This shows there is dynastic politics,” BJP Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya told reporters here.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 22:19 IST
Published 24 November 2025
