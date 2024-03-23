BJP offering Rs 50 cr to Cong MLAs, claims Siddaramaiah

Addressing a joint news conference along with AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar said: “We enrolled 78 lakh people for party and they paid Rs 10 each. We collected about Rs 90 crore from Youth Congress memberships. We had also collected Rs 2 lakh each from MLA ticket aspirants amounting to about Rs 21 crore. All that money has been seized by BJP.”