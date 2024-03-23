BJP offering Rs 50 cr to Cong MLAs, claims Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday claimed that the BJP was offering Rs 50 crore each to Congress MLAs to resign, by promising them funds in the subsequent bypolls after they quit.
“The Income Tax department conducts raids. Are rich people who have amassed wealth through illegal means only in Opposition parties? Is there no one in the BJP? They (BJP) are the founding fathers of corruption,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.
“Even today they’re attempting it (Operation Lotus) in Karnataka... Rs 50 crore was offered to our MLAs asking them to resign. They’re saying, “Take Rs 50 crore and resign and we will also give money for your election expenses.”
“What money are they promising? Isn’t it black money? Isn’t it corruption money?” he said.
All our money seized by BJP: DKS
The Karnataka Congress’ contribution of Rs 118.8 crore is among the money that was in the party’s bank accounts frozen by the I-T department, according to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar who slammed the Modi administration for
targeting the Opposition parties.
Addressing a joint news conference along with AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar said: “We enrolled 78 lakh people for party and they paid Rs 10 each. We collected about Rs 90 crore from Youth Congress memberships. We had also collected Rs 2 lakh each from MLA ticket aspirants amounting to about Rs 21 crore. All that money has been seized by BJP.”
