BJP plans rally in Ballari by August-end

Bidadi (Ramanagar district): BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Sunday asserted that the party will intensify its struggle beyond padayatra to mount pressure on Siddaramaiah to resign as chief minister for his ‘direct role’ in the MUDA site allotment scam.
“Our fight is not against any individual, but against corruption and arrogance of power. We are planning a couple of events after the padayatra gets over on August 10 to highlight failures of this government,” Vijayendra told DH on the sidelines of the padayatra, which entered day two on Sunday.
BJP general secretary and former minister V Sunil Kumar said the party was planning to organise a massive rally in Ballari by August-end to mount pressure on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign for his involvement in the embezzlement of crores of rupees of the Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation (KMVSTDC). Addressing the protesters in Bidadi circle, Vijayendra lashed out at the ruling Congress for organising ‘Janandolana’ public meetings.
“Isn’t this an irony of our times? They are in power and have all the wherewithal..., but they are organising Janandolana to counter our padayatra. This clearly shows that the government is disturbed by our padayatra. It is they who have to give replies to our questions about their involvement in corruption,” he said.
“You (CM Siddaramaiah) have said that the money involved in the ST corporation scam was Rs 89 crore, and not Rs 189 crore. Is this not an admission of a scam? Therefore, we want you to resign from the post,” Vijayendra said.
Published 04 August 2024, 21:41 IST