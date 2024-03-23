BJP seeks ban on screening of movies, ads by Shivarajkumar

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP on Friday filed a petition with the Election Commission seeking a ban on the screening of movies, advertisements and billboards, featuring Sandalwood star Shivarajkumar, until the model code of conduct is lifted, besides, pressing the Commission to set up booths in the apartment complexes having more than 1,000 voters.
The saffron party has also sought action against "indiscriminate" deletion of voters from the electoral rolls.
The BJP's demand for ban stems from the fact that the actor's wife Geetha Shivarajkumar, from the Congress party, is pitted against the BJP state president B Y Vijayendra's elder brother, B Y Raghavendra, from the Shimoga Lok Sabha segment.
A statement released by the BJP's OBC Morcha stated that, "As you are well aware, elections are a crucial time for ensuring fair and unbiased representation of all political parties and candidates.
"Actor Shivrajakumar, a prominent figure in the state, and currently engaged in a statewide election campaign for the Congress party, holds significant influence over the populace through his cinematic work and public persona. While we respect his right to participate in the democratic process, it is imperative to maintain a level-playing field and prevent undue advantage or influence during the election period," the BJP argued.
In a related development, a BJP delegation comprising Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya and former deputy chief minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, demanded the Commission to take steps to set up booths in the apartment complexes housing 1,000 voters. It has also sought action against the "indiscriminate" deletion of voters from the electoral rolls.
After submitting a memorandum to the Chief Election Officer, Karnataka, Dr Ashwath Narayan said, "The Election Commission had brought an amendment to set up polling stations in the apartment complexes. But this rule is not being implemented effectively. Therefore, we have pressed for its implementation."
Tejasvi Surya alleged that the ruling Congress, in the garb of forming guarantee implementation committees, is trying to misuse the official machinery in the state. "We have sought EC's intervention in this regard," he said.
Going by the previous Lok Sabha election experience, Surya said at least 25,000 voters' names were deleted from the rolls in Bangalore South LS seat. "Most of these voters had come from abroad and other places, with the hope of voting in favour of PM Modi, but could not. We have sought the Commission to stop indiscriminate deletion of voters, in this election," he said.
(Published 22 March 2024, 23:51 IST)