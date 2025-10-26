Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesspirituality and wellness

Advances in foetal medicine and transforming pergnancy care

For centuries, the womb was hidden, with only limited views from ultrasound and little scope to detect or correct abnormalities.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 21:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 21:32 IST
healthSpecialsFeaturesWellnesstherapypregnancies

Follow us on :

Follow Us