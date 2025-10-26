Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesart and culture

The 'been': A look at the history of the Rudra Veena

Originating in northern India, it is named after Rudra, the fierce form of Shiva. It is believed that Ravana built and played this veena to pay homage to Shiva and named it after him.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 21:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 21:39 IST
MusicSpecialsFeaturesrudra veena

Follow us on :

Follow Us