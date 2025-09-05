Menu
BJP slams Karnataka govt for ballot paper move; says Congress 'self-certifies vote theft'

Urging the 136 Congress MLAs elected in the 2023 Assembly polls and the nine Congress MPs from the state to resign first, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra alleged, 'Let them win the elections again using ballot paper, or accept that they came to power through vote theft.'
Published 05 September 2025, 10:33 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaIndian PoliticsB Y Vijayendra

