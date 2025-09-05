BJP slams Karnataka govt for ballot paper move; says Congress 'self-certifies vote theft'
Urging the 136 Congress MLAs elected in the 2023 Assembly polls and the nine Congress MPs from the state to resign first, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra alleged, 'Let them win the elections again using ballot paper, or accept that they came to power through vote theft.'
ಮುಂದಿನ ಚುನಾವಣೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ (ಸ್ಥಳೀಯ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗಳು) EVM ಯಂತ್ರ ಬದಿಗಿಟ್ಟು ಮತ ಪತ್ರ (ಬ್ಯಾಲಟ್ ಪೇಪರ್ ) ಬಳಕೆಗೆ ನಿರ್ಧರಿಸಿರುವ @INCKarnataka ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಸಂಪುಟದ ತೀರ್ಮಾನ ತಾವು ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಅಧಿಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದಿರುವುದೇ ಮತಗಳ್ಳತನದಿಂದ ಎಂದು ಸ್ವಯಂ ಪ್ರಾಮಾಣಿಕರಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಂತಿದೆ.