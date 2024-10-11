Home
BJP terms Covid procurements SIT probe vendetta politics

BJP MLC N Ravikumar said that the BJP is not afraid of facing inquiries but wondered why it took so long for the chief minister to make this decision.
DHNS
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 02:46 IST

