BJP Town Panchayat member Kidnapped in Karnataka's Belagavi

Channamma Kittur, Belagavi district: A BJP Town Panchayat member Nagaraj Asundi was kidnapped from the town on Thursday night in the wake of election for the posts of president and vice president to be held on September 3.
In the 18 member house, BJP has 9 seats, Congress 5 and 4 independents who were said to be supporting Congress.
It has been alleged that Congress got the BJP member kidnapped to come to power.
Asundi was kidnapped by persons who came in a SUV while he was standing near Chowkimath in the town on Thursday night.
BJP workers assembled before Channamma Kittur police station and raised slogans against police late night.
