BJP unable to digest Congress govt's popularity: Saleem Ahmed

The 'Mysuru Chalo' padayatra that the BJP is proposing to undertake is owing to its inability to accept the overwhelming popularity that the Congress government enjoys in the state, said the ruling party's chief whip in the legislative council, Saleem Ahmed.
Interacting with representatives of the media in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Ahmed said that the BJP was trying to tarnish the image of the Congress party, which had successfully implemented the five guarantee schemes it had promised in the run-up to the Assembly elections last year.
Accusing the BJP of making a 'mockery of democracy' with its proposed padayatra, Ahmed said, "It was the BJP that toppled the JD(S)-Congress government in 2019 with its 'Operation Lotus'. What moral right does the BJP have to take out a padayatra?"
Ahmed added that the Congress had in its possession incriminating evidence against the BJP and JD(S), to show the extent of corruption during their respective stints in power. "We will expose them, releasing one document after another in due course of time," he added.
