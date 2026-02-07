Menu
In 1st major op, Karnataka cyber command raids mule account networks

Investigators have identified 42,000 mule accounts used to launder the proceeds of cybercrimes and arrested 13 suspects, so far, following raids in 29 districts.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 20:21 IST
Published 06 February 2026, 20:21 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeCyber crackdown

