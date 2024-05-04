Home
BJP's Devaraje Gowda hints at ‘big change’ in Hassan politics amid Prajwal Revanna sex abuse row

Gowda, who contested as the BJP’s Holenarsipur candidate against Prajwal Revanna’s father H D Revanna, claimed that the current development had to do about Vokkaliga leadership
DHNS
Last Updated : 03 May 2024, 23:05 IST
Last Updated : 03 May 2024, 23:05 IST

Hassan BJP leader G Devaraje Gowda, who blew the whistle on Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna last year, deposed before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, Devaraje Gowda, without elaborating, said, “Very soon, a big political change will happen in Hassan. JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy will be taking a big decision and it will happen within a week.”

‘Vokkaliga leadership’

Gowda, who contested as the BJP’s Holenarsipur candidate against Prajwal Revanna’s father H D Revanna, claimed that the current development had to do about Vokkaliga leadership.

“All this is happening for gaining Vokkaliga leadership,” he said. However, reacting to his statement, JD(S) core committee chairman and senior JD(S) leader G T Devegowda said that the party has not taken any decision about anything. 

Published 03 May 2024, 23:05 IST
India NewsBJPKarnataka PoliticsJD(S)Hassan

