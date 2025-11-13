Bollywood-inspired thief held with Rs 89-lakh loot, SUV and luxury bikes seized

<p>Belagavi: Aman inspired by the Bollywood movie Dhoom and drawn to a luxurious lifestyle through crime was arrested by Yamakanamaradi police for his role in multiple house break-ins, during which stolen property worth over Rs 89 lakh was recovered. Police seized gold ornaments, an SUV, and two high-end motorcycles from his possession.</p><p>Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Superintendent of Police Bheemashankar Guled said that gold ornaments weighing 1,280 grams valued at Rs 89,60,000, silver ornaments weighing 8.5 kg worth Rs 5,95,000, and cash of Rs 1.25 lakh were stolen from a house owned by Vishwanath Durgadi in Yamakanamaradi village of Hukkeri taluk. The theft occurred during the intervening night of October 21 and 22, and the door of the house was found broken.</p><p>Police teams had been formed for investigating the case, but the investigation had been temporarily delayed due to farmers’ protests over sugarcane prices at 31 locations in the district between October 28 and November 7. After the protests were called off, investigations picked pace and police team succeeded in nabbing accused Suresh Maruti Nayak alias Sanadi, a native of Hosur and currently residing at Mahantesh Nagar in Belagavi. Suresh was on his way to dispose the stolen ornaments at Kolhapur when nabbed and they were found intact in the SUV in his possession, he said.</p><p><strong>Previous thefts</strong></p><p>Further investigations revealed Suresh’s involvement in previous thefts, including a case on April 22, 2024, in Yamakanamaradi where he stole gold ornaments weighing 70 grams, silver weighing 170 grams, and Rs 20,000 in cash, as well as another case on January 1, 2025, in which he took gold ornaments weighing 23 grams, silver items, and Rs 8,500 cash. He had also attempted a theft in Sankeshwar, which was unsuccessful.</p><p>During interrogation, Suresh confessed that the Bollywood film ‘Dhoom’ inspired him to pursue crime for a lavish lifestyle. He admitted using the stolen proceeds to purchase the SUV and two luxury motorcycles. The SP added that the accused had modified the headlights of his vehicles with yellow and white lights to avoid detection, and his targets were mainly locked houses of affluent residents.</p><p>“Crime scene officers and technical as well as human intelligence played a key role in apprehending the accused,” Guled said. The Yamakanamaradi police are continuing their investigation.</p>