Booze party: BJP expels Nelamangala unit chief

Bengaluru: The BJP on Tuesday expelled its Nelamangala unit president Jagadish Chaudhary after the party faced flak for the distribution of liquor at an event to celebrate the election of former minister K Sudhakar as the Chikkaballapur MP.
Chaudhary was relieved from all responsibilities and expelled for six years by BJP Bengaluru Rural president Ramakrishna.
Chaudhary’s expulsion as the Nelamangala unit president was based on orders from B Y Vijayendra the state unit president of the party. Distributing liquor at Sunday’s event caused “embarrassment” and was “against the party’s principles and ideology”, the expulsion order stated, adding that it also amounted to violation of party discipline.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, when asked why the excise department gave permission for liquor to be distributed at the event, said: “I don’t want to make it an issue. The BJP is a party that speaks about culture, dharma and morality. Was it moral to openly distribute alcohol?”
Published 10 July 2024, 00:55 IST