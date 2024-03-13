BSY follower Balaraj gets BJP ticket, for LS poll from Chamarajanagar

Mysuru: Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and his son BJP president B Y Vijayendra have had their way, in nominating S Balaraj as the party nominee in Chamarajanagar (SC reserved) constituency, for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Balaraj, former Congress MLA of Kollegal, joined the BJP for the second time, when he was denied Congress ticket in the 2023 Assembly poll. The father-son duo of Yediyurappa-Vijayendra was instrumental in inducting him back into the BJP. He was assured the ticket for the 2024 LS poll and thus he supported BJP candidate N Mahesh in the 2023 poll.

Balaraj was born to S Sanjeevaiah and Lakshmamma couple in Maddur village of Yalandur taluk of Chamarajanagar district.