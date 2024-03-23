JOIN US
BSY succeeds in pacifying Madhuswamy

The ex Karnataka CM met Madhuswamy at the farmhouse of former MLA Jayaram on Friday and held talks with him for over an hour.
Last Updated 23 March 2024, 02:07 IST

BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa has finally succeeded in pacifying former minister J C Madhuswamy, who was annoyed over denial of ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Yediyurappa met Madhuswamy at the farmhouse of former MLA Jayaram on Friday and held talks with him for over an hour.

“I clarified to Madhuswamy that I have no role in selection of candidates and it was the party cen- tral leadership which decided the tickets. I have convinced him not to leave BJP and he has promised to continue in the party. It is his discretion to support Somanna. I did not discuss this issue,” Yediyurappa later told reporters.

(Published 23 March 2024, 02:07 IST)
