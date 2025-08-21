<p>Chitradurga: A day after the partially burnt remains of a 19-year-old girl were found on a farm abutting National Highway-48 in Gonur in Hiriyur taluk, police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with her death.</p>.<p>The victim, Harshitha (name changed), a second-year BA student at the Government First-Grade College in Chitradurga, was an inmate of the Social Welfare Department hostel in the town. Incidentally, Harshitha had obtained leave from her college four days ago to visit her home. However, her parents grew worried when she never made it home.</p>.Dharmasthala case: ‘No Ananya did MBBS in KMC in 2003’.<p>On Tuesday, a burnt corpse was found on the farm running alongside the national highway in Gonur. Having ascertained that the victim was Harshitha, police also found that she had been burnt to death after having been doused with petrol. Police subsequently took 21-year-old Chethan, a friend of Harshitha’s, into custody on Wednesday.</p>.<p>“The body was spotted by a traveller on NH-48 who stopped his vehicle to answer a call of nature. Police were immediately alerted, and after a preliminary inquiry revealed Chethan as a possible suspect in the murder, we took him into custody. Further examination will reveal whether Harshitha was abused before her death,” SP Ranjith Kumar Bandaru informed journalists.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, activists of the Dalit Sangarsha Samiti assembled at the Onake Obavva Circle in Chitradurga to protest the brutal <br>murder.</p>