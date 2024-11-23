Bypoll result not people’s judgement on Congress government: MLC A H Vishwanath

<p>Mysuru: MLC A H Vishwanath said, the result of the bye-election is not a judgement of the people on the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka.</p><p>Speaking to media persons, in Mysuru on Saturday, he said, the scams of the Siddaramaiah government would not be washed away with the bypolls result.</p><p>“Nowadays, elections are fought with money, liquor and nepotism. Hence, those who have won need not feel proud. Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam is limited to Mysuru city and taluk. Thus one should not assume that its impact would extend up to Channapatna. Those facing allegations of scams need not be happy. If Nikhil Kumaraswamy has lost, he need not worry. All this is common in politics,” he said.</p>.Channapatna bypoll: Cong's C P Yogeshwar defeats H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil .<p>Four factions in the BJP</p><p>Admitting that there are four factions in the Karnataka BJP, Vishwanath said, however, the BJP-JD(S) alliance worked together in the bypolls.</p><p>“The people have given multiple opportunities to the BJP, earlier. Now, they have given another chance to mend their ways,” he said.</p>