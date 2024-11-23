Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Bypoll result not people’s judgement on Congress government: MLC A H Vishwanath

“Nowadays, elections are fought with money, liquor and nepotism. Hence, those who have won need not feel proud," he added.
TR Satish Kumar
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 13:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2024, 13:44 IST
Karnataka NewsA H VishwanathKarnataka bypollsMLC A H Vishwanath

Follow us on :

Follow Us