<p>Bengaluru: The government has decided to establish a separate secretariat for the backward Kalyana Karnataka region, Law & Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said on Tuesday. </p>.<p>Addressing reporters after a special Cabinet meeting, Patil said: “There had been a demand for a separate secretariat for Kalyana Karnataka (Hyderabad Karnataka) region. The Cabinet has approved a separate secretariat. Modalities will be worked out and mentioned in the order to be issued”.</p>.<p>Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Priyank Kharge, who belongs to the region, hailed the decision.</p>.<p>He posted on X: “With an intention to implement development initiatives more effectively and supervise development works, the Cabinet has approved a secretariat for the region. This will lead to more development of the region”.</p>.Development eludes Kalyana Karnataka after decades of liberation from Nizam rule.<p>Priyank said more jobs would be created in Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board and offices of DCs in 7 districts. </p>.<p>The D M Nanjundappa committee report, submitted in 2002, had identified 114 backward taluks (39 most backward, 40 more backward & 35 backward). Of the 39 most backward taluks, 26 were in North Karnataka (Kalyana Karnataka & Kittur Karnataka).</p>