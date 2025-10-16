<p>Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to issue a "comprehensive" order regulating the activities of private or non-governmental organisations in public places. </p><p>The move is likely to hit the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rashtriya-swayamsevak-sangh">Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS)</a> shakhas (camps) that are held daily, usually in state-owned playgrounds.</p>.Threats to Priyank Kharge over seeking ban on RSS activities | Bengaluru police arrest man from Maharashtra.<p>The decision comes days after Panchayat Raj and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a ban on RSS' activities in public places, including school premises, parks and playgrounds.</p><p>Earlier today, the Congress government released a 2013 circular, issued when the BJP was in power, restricting the use of school premises and attached playgrounds for educational purposes only. The February 2013 circular was issued by then Commissioner for Public Instruction SR Umashankar. BJP’s Jagadish Shettar was the chief minister at the time. </p>