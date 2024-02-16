Canara Circle's bird survey begins in Uttara Kannada district

Hubballi: The Canara Circle of the Forest department began its two-day baseline survey of bird diversity in Uttara Kannada district on Thursday.

This is for the first time that the Forest Department is conducting such a survey across the Circle.

Nearly 60 avian experts from Karnataka and other parts of the country are combing the coastal areas, estuaries, valleys and hills, Malnand regions, and thick jungles in the Western Ghats along with the arid region of Mundgod in search of rare and migratory birds. A rough estimate from citizen scientists, on e-birding portals, states that there are more than 434 bird species in the district.

Speaking to DH, Canara Circle chief conservator of forests Vasanth Reddy said there was no scientific data available with the department regarding the total bird species population in the circle. “We used to record one new species here and there often. So, the department decided to prepare a baseline estimate of the circle's avian population. This will help us in better conservation of the habitats,” he said.

The department has identified 60 forest trails in different landscapes such as seas and islands, beaches and mangrove estuaries, lateritic plateaus, Ghat areas, upghats and dry areas. Each team consisting of a forest guard, an expert birdwatcher and a volunteer is conducting the survey and the findings will be uploaded on the e-birding portal.

The department will announce the number of birds identified over the two days during the Hornbill festival scheduled at Dandeli on February 17 and 18.