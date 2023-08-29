Can't supply Nandini ghee to Tirupati and incur loss, says KMF chairman

Karnataka Milk Federation chairman Bheema Naik said there is no question of supplying Nandini ghee for making Tirupati laddus and incurring loss.
"It (KMF) is a farmers' federation. Is it possible to supply ghee to Tirupati incurring a loss? There is immense demand for Nandini ghee in the market. Consumers are purchasing a litre of the Ghee for Rs 610."
He was speaking to media persons after attending the annual general body meeting of Raichur, Ballari Koppal and Vijayanagar Districts Co-operative Milk Producers' Societies Union Ltd in the city on Monday.
In the name of Nandini ghee politics is being played, he added.
Naik asked, "Who ruled the state before the Siddaramaiah-led government came to power? How many litres of ghee did they supply to the Tirupati?"
During the four-year rule of the BJP, not a single litre of ghee was supplied (to Tirupati), he added.
The KMF on an average produces 30,000 tonnes of ghee in a year. However, there is still demand for 10,000 tonnes. After the milk incentive was raised by Rs 3 per litre, the procurement has increased from 86 lakh litres to 87 lakh litres per day, he added.
Milk powder is being supplied to all schools and anganwadi centres, except in Kalaburagi division. The problem has arose due to reduction in milk powder production, sources in KMF said.
To produce a kg of milk powder as much as 8 litres of milk is required. The cost incurred is Rs 350 per kg. However, the government is paying only Rs 300 per kg. Hence, the production of milk powder has reduced, the sources added.