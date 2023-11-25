JOIN US
Cantonment Board CEO K Anand found dead in Karnataka's Belgavi

Recently CBI had raided office of the Cantonment Board regarding alleged misappropriation in the recruitment of employees in the year 2019.
Last Updated 25 November 2023, 05:34 IST

Belagavi: Cantonment Board Chief Executive Officer K Anand was found dead at his official quarters at Camp here on Saturday.

Anand (40) an IDES rank officer native of Chennai had been posted here for about one and half year ago and had been residing alone.

He was found dead when staff arrived at the quarters for regular work. It's suspected that he ended life, but more details were awaited.

(Published 25 November 2023, 05:34 IST)
