Joe Biden campaign's fundraising lags Donald Trump for the first time in April

Washington: The United States President Joe Biden's 2024 campaign's fundraising in April lagged rival Donald Trump's for the first time, after the former president ramped up his joint operation with the Republican National Committee and headlined high-dollar fundraisers.

The Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised more than $51 million in April, the campaign said, lower than the $90 million they raised in March and less than $76 million Donald Trump and the Republican Party reported taking in for the month.

Trump clinched the Republican presidential nomination in March, and can now raise money with the RNC, which his daughter-in-law co-chairs.

His April haul was boosted by a record-setting $50.5 million raised during an event with donors early in the month at the Palm Beach, Florida, home of billionaire investor John Paulson. Paulson has been floated by Trump as a potential Treasury secretary.

The event turned out to be a much-needed boost for Trump, who has been routinely outraised by Biden and is in the midst of a financial squeeze due to ballooning lawyer fees and legal payouts from his criminal and civil court cases.

Trump's Save America group submitted a filing to the Federal Election Commission on Monday showing more than $3.3 million in legal expenditures during the month.