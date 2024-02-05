Car crashes into electricity pole, 3 youth killed in KR Pet

Three youth were killed on the spot when the car in which they were travelling rammed an electricity pole and overturned near Hemavathi bridge in Akkihebbalu village of KR Pet taluk, Mandya district, on Saturday night.
Anichet (21), Chiranjeevi (22) both from KR Pet town, and Pavan Shetty (22), a resident of Bylakuppe near Kushalnagar, are the deceased.
Another passenger Sagar sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital in Mysuru for further treatment.
It is said that all the four were travelling towards KR Pet from Akkihebbalu side on Saturday midnight, when the driver lost control of the car leading to the mishap. Though the locals rushed to their rescue, the youth, who had sustained severe injuries, died on the spot.
Rural inspector Anandegowda and personnel visited the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary of the government hospital. A case has been registered.