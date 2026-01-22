Menu
Case registered against Dr Kalladka Prabhakara Bhat for hate speech

The police have also booked the YouTube channel and the organisers of the programme as well.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 02:08 IST
Published 22 January 2026, 02:08 IST
hate speechKalladka Prabhakar Bhat

