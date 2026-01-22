Case registered against Dr Kalladka Prabhakara Bhat for hate speech

<p>Mangaluru: The Puttur Town Police have registered a case against RSS leader Dr Kalladka Prabhakara Bhat for allegedly delivering a hate speech that aimed at disrupting harmony during a programme held at a private college in Puttur.The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Ramachandra K, a resident of Puttur. </p><p>According to the complaint, the incident occurred on January 12, when Dr Bhat allegedly addressed college students and their parents with a speech containing communal hatred and statements that allegedly incited violence.The complainant further alleged that the speech was later broadcast on a YouTube channel named “Vikasana TV”. </p>.Bengaluru woman arrested for killing husband .<p>The police have also booked the YouTube channel and the organisers of the programme as well. Following the complaint, the Puttur Town Police registered a case under Sections 196, 299, 302, 353(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said further legal action will be taken. </p>