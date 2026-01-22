<p>Bengaluru: Despite the state government’s conditional support, Royal Challengers Bengaluru pointed to unspecified “grey areas” and remained reluctant to play their home matches of the upcoming Indian Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is undergoing massive renovation work.</p>.<p>Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Karnataka State Cricket Association president Venkatesh Prasad, while elaborating on the steps taken to meet the conditional nod to host matches at the stadium, admitted the Bengaluru franchise had some “apprehension” about playing matches in the city.</p>.<p>Though Prasad did not elaborate on RCB’s apprehension, the franchise released a statement expressing their specific concern.</p>.RCB mulls AI cameras at Chinnaswamy Stadium .<p>“While our desire is always to play at our home ground, in front of our ardent fans, we want to be thorough in our commitment to understand further the conditions applicable to host matches here and the measures taken to ensure fans’ safety protocols are met,” RCB stated even as they welcomed the Karnataka government’s decision to allow matches at Chinnaswamy and appreciated KSCA’s efforts. </p>.<p>“From our preliminary conversations, there are still a few grey areas that need to be looked into,” the franchise stated.</p>.<p>“We are considering these parameters and inputs from all stakeholders before arriving at a responsible decision for the team and our fans,” stated RCB, who have reportedly zeroed in on Mumbai and Raipur for their home matches.</p>.<p>Prasad, while asking RCB to play all their home matches at Chinnaswamy, categorically stated the ball was in the franchise’s court. The former India pacer also hoped RCB engage with the government for smooth conduct of the matches just as KSCA have over the last few weeks.</p>.<p>“So far, it has been only one-sided. It is also the responsibility of RCB to take this dialogue forward and play here rather than take the game away from Bengaluru.</p>.<p>“They have grown to this level only because of having played in Bengaluru and the Bengaluru crowd. So, I have asked them to come and play here.”</p>.<p>KSCA officials held meetings with CM Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara, who formed an Expert Committee under the Greater Bengaluru Authority chairman Maheshwar Rao to look into the implementation of the Justice Michael D’Cunha panel’s recommendations.</p>.<p>The D’Cunha panel was tasked with investigating the June 4 stampede that left 11 fans dead and several injured during RCB’s victory celebrations. On Saturday, the state Home Department had permitted KSCA to host international and IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium, provided they met certain conditions in a time-bound manner.</p>.<p>Structural changes </p><p>KSCA is making changes to Chinnaswamy Stadium to meet the Expert Committee's conditions. Queen's Road will have only two gates each six metres wide to ensure smooth movement of spectators and prevent traffic congestion. Several structures will be flattened to create holding areas for crowds while ramps and lifts have been planned to prevent crowding. The B ground and tennis courts will also be used to hold crowds.</p>