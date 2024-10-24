Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

CBI arrests Congress MLA Satish Sail after court convicts him in illegal mining case

Karwar legislator was found guilty of stealing and illegally exporting Rs 200 crore worth of iron ore.
Ambarish B
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 17:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 17:01 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsCBICrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us