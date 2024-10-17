Home
CBI, ED, IT should be impartial, not function in favour of one party: Siddaramaiah

He also said that the ruling Congress was ready to face and win November 13 by-polls in three assembly segments in the state.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 10:26 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 10:26 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCBIEnforcement DirectorateSiddaramaiahIncome Tax DepartmentB Nagendra

