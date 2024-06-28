CBSE, ICSE schools in Karnataka now required to teach Kannada as first or second language

Bengaluru: A new set of rules notified by the government requires all private schools following the CBSE and ICSE curricula to teach Kannada as either the first or second language.

Schools are all set to oppose this even as the government has notified the Karnataka Education Institutions (Issue of No Objection Certificate and Control) Rules.

An NOC, issued by the department of school education, is a must for any new school or an existing school to get itself affiliated to CBSE or ICSE.

The new rules are in line with the Kannada Language Learning Act, 2015, which makes teaching Kannada as either first or second language mandatory in all schools.

Despite the 2015 law, the school education department granted no-objection certificates allowing schools to teach Kannada as second or third language. The new rules have corrected this 'anomaly', but most schools teach Kannada as the third language under the earlier provisions.

The 2015 law was made by the first Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in response to the landmark 2014 Supreme Court judgment striking down Kannada or mother tongue as medium of instruction.