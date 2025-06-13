Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

CCEA approves doubling of Ballari-Chikjajur railway line

Announcing this, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the 185 km line traverses through Ballari and Chitradurga districts of Karnataka and Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.
DHNS
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 00:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 00:17 IST
India NewsKarnatakaIndian Railway

Follow us on :

Follow Us