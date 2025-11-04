Centenarian Rajyotsava awardee passes away

<p>Doddaballapur: Penna Obalaiah (105), who was conferred with Karnataka Rajyotsava award on November 1, died of old-age related issues on Sunday night. His last rites were conducted at his village Simpadipura on Monday.</p>.<p>Penna Obalaiah was known for his skill in making Veena, a musical instrument. He was selected for this year’s Rajyotsava award. His relative said that due to breathing issues, Obalaiah was unable to climb the dais at Ravindra Kalakshetra during award ceremony. The doctor on the spot had immediately shifted him to hospital by an ambulance. </p>.<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled the death in a post on social media platform ‘X’.</p>